Invercargill Getting A Lot Smoother This Summer

State highways in Invercargill’s central city area are about to get a significant re-surfacing this summer, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Dee, Tay and Clyde Streets, on State Highways 1 and 6, will all have freshly asphalted surfaces by the end of the 2024/2025 summer sealing season, says Jacob Manson, Senior Network Manager in Southland for NZTA.

(Photo/Supplied)

“We fully acknowledge that this work in these heavily trafficked areas will be disruptive. That is why our crews will be operating overnight, so retail and commercial businesses can function during daytimes.”

Rolling out the asphalt

There is a lot of asphalt needed for this work. Mr Manson estimates 8,500 tonnes, weighing around the same as more than 120 million cheese rolls (at a generous 69 grams per roll).

Some of this work has been put off for some time to allow for the recent significant upgrades, given its impact on the Invercargill central city area, but the road surfaces can’t wait any longer now, he says.

“We’ve waited until Invercargill Central inner-city redevelopment and the Langlands Hotel were built, and Invercargill City Council had completed their stormwater upgrades so we can make sure the new surface won’t be affected by other work.

“We’ve also worked with Fulton Hogan to arrange Dee St footpath repair to coincide with our road resurfacing, reducing the impact to businesses in the area.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are also working closely with suppliers of other underground services ahead of our top layer of asphalt being applied. This means that people may see water, wastewater and stormwater pipes going into a trench with temporary cover in place ahead of a final resurfacing a month or so later.

“It may look like crews are working on the same spot more than one time, but in fact this has been carefully staged to fit everyone in without compromising crews’ safety,” says Mr Manson.

“We want people to continue to shop in the central city area as they normally would over summer,” says Mr Manson. “Building in a little more time to find a car park will help ensure local businesses are affected as little as possible. If there are short detours in place, these will be clearly marked.”

Key points:

NZTA will be working nights, 6pm – 6am (Sunday-Thursday) to reduce the impact on road users and businesses.

We’ve spoken to affected businesses and adjusted the programme to work through their concerns.

Work will start at Troopers roundabout, then Tay St, Dee St and finally Clyde St. Finishing off with the Tweed St roundabout.

Crews will be starting as early in January as they can – from Sunday, 5 January. The aim is to get the most disruptive work like Troopers roundabout and outside Invercargill Central completed when Invercargill is traditionally the quietest in January.

The team will take a break over the very busy Burt Munro Rally weekend (5-8 February).

The work is likely to take about two months, finishing late February/early March, but it is weather dependent, so wet days will delay the completion date.

Ahead of this 2025 work programme, Invercargill City Council has its own infrastructure/pipe repairs and replacements to do leading into Christmas and in January:

Tay St/Kelvin St stormwater work November and December.

Dee St/Leet St stormwater work November.

November. Clyde St/Forth St sewer/wastewater repairs completed by the end of January.

Clyde St watermain renewal completed by the end of January.

Esk St/Dee St stormwater work November.

© Scoop Media

