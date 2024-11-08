Fireworks Warning With Fire Danger Elevated This Weekend

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is warning of increased fire danger in parts of the country for those planning to use fireworks this weekend.

While some parts of the motu will experience very wet conditions, the east coasts of both islands are forecast to have warm temperatures, with some areas also expecting to have high winds.

Fire and Emergency Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says when these conditions are mixed with fireworks it makes for a dangerous scenario.

"We know people would have bought fireworks during the 2-5 November buying period but may not have let them off yet.

"Looking at the forecast for this weekend, we can see a lot of areas where the fire danger is increased.

"People who are planning to light fireworks this weekend must go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if it is safe to do so this weekend. If it’s windy and dry, don’t light them."

Since 2 November, there have been 83 incidents flagged as fireworks-related by Fire and Emergency crews.

This was more than double the amount for the same period in 2023, which Tom Ronaldson says has been a burden for firefighters.

"One fireworks-related fire would have been too many in our books. These are preventable fires we have to attend.

"The conditions this weekend appear to be more dangerous than what we experienced last weekend, so we must urge caution for anyone planning to light fireworks this weekend."

If it is safe to light, people can take some simple precautions to keep everyone safe. This starts with checking for local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area.

Once that is complete, people should make sure they have a safe set up when lighting fireworks. This means:

Lighting them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire

Having a large bucket of water or hose at hand.

Ensuring your fireworks are pointed at the sky and won’t end up in anything that can catch fire including buildings or vegetation.

Being a good neighbour. Letting people know around you if you’re planning to set fireworks off, especially those with pets and livestock.

Disposing of your fireworks safely - soak them in water before you throw them out.

