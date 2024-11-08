Upgraded Communications Station To Benefit Gore Bay

Gore Bay residents, visitors and boaties will benefit from an upgraded communications station that will provide 4G voice calls and broadband into the settlement.

Acting on the behalf of the Minister of Conservation, Hurunui District Council at its meeting on 29 October consented to the granting of a licence for Amuri Net Ltd to officially occupy a small section of the Port Robinson Coastal Reserve and upgrade an existing communications station on the site.

Council’s Senior Property Officer Evan Schoombie said about 101 houses and a “large area of sea” are expected to receive 4G coverage under the upgrade. The communications station, which will be developed by Amuri Net Ltd, will host service providers Spark, 2 Degrees, OneNZ (formerly Vodafone), as well as one other private provider, under Amuri’s supply agreement with the Rural Connectivity Group.

The Port Robinson Reserves Advisory Group and the Cheviot Community Committee are in favour of the application. Mayor Marie Black noted there had been “a lot of interest and support” from the community to get increased communications around Gore Bay.

Under the terms of the licence, Amuri Net Ltd will replace an existing 4.5 metre structure on the site with a six metre high pole, with satellite dish and underground cabling. The previous structure, which dates back to the 1980s, relayed television signals before becoming redundant in the digital era.

Cr Vince Daly said the project had his support because the current situation was a communications black spot even for emergency calls. “Just for safety, it’s good to have communications into that area.”

Schoombie said current communications at sea didn’t provide good coverage. “It will greatly increase safety for boats.”

The upgrade of the station on the lease area of 104 square metres would not impact the use and enjoyment of the reserve. The location of the site is best suited to provide sufficient 4G coverage into the area and it’s anticipated further communications systems elsewhere would not be needed, Schoombie said.

Schoombie said the application by Amuri Net Ltd aligns with the RCG’s vision to provide broadband and mobile services to rural locations across the country.

Under Section 48A(1) of the Reserves Act 1977, Council is able to act on behalf of the Minister in providing consent for Council’s Chief Executive Officer to grant the licence and approve the terms and conditions of the licence.

The motion was unanimously carried.

