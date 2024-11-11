Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clear Skies And Light Winds To Start The Week

Monday, 11 November 2024, 3:01 pm
Forecast: MetService

Covering period of Monday 11 - Thursday 14 November

After a rainy and windy weekend, MetService is forecasting sunny skies, light winds and warm temperatures for the start of this week.

A pair of fronts ensured a wet morning for the upper North Island and western South Island. However, the rain is set to clear this afternoon and evening due to a ridge of high pressure spreading over Aotearoa New Zealand from the west.

This marks the beginning of a spell of settled weather for the country, with high pressure in control for the next couple of days. Clear skies and light winds can be expected for the most part, though areas of cloud linger over the eastern North Island. Temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher than average for this time of year, reaching 25°C in Taumarunui and Te Kuiti on Wednesday, and 23°C in Auckland.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon adds, “Fine weather and late spring temperatures are accompanied by an increased risk of afternoon showers for central parts of both islands, with heavier showers and thunderstorms possible about the Central Plateau on Tuesday afternoon.”

There weather is set to change near the end of the week, with widespread rain and muggy temperatures forecast for Thursday as a low-pressure system moves in from the northwest.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 