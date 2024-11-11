Meet Paulette - A Ray Of Sunshine Behind The Wheel

Paulette door (Photo/Supplied)

This Bus Driver Appreciation Day, Metlink is celebrating the drivers who pull out all the stops for its network.

If you’re in Kāpiti and spot a bus driver with a beaming smile behind the wheel, it’s probably Paulette.

“I'm the type of person who's always waving at the other bus drivers,” Paulette says. She’s always looking out to see if she can improve someone’s day.

“If I'm sitting at the traffic lights and one of my colleagues pulls up in their bus, then I'm doing a little dance to entertain them!”

Paulette has been driving for UzaBus for 20 months, but it wasn’t a job she had ever considered before.

“I'd never driven a bus or any heavy vehicle.” It was on a whim that she enquired about a job one day. Being short and sweet, she was a little worried about her height.

“I wasn’t sure I would be able see over the steering wheel and reach the pedals,” she laughs.

“I love it. I love bus driving,” Paulette says. According to her there’s a lot to love about it too.

“Every week's different. The scenery is different. Your routes are different.

“I'm 65 now and I don't want to retire. I feel healthier, driving the buses.”

Having a mobile office certainly has it’s perks according to Paulette. The morning views along the coast of Ōtaki beach are something special.

“Some mornings you can see Mount Taranaki really clearly with the sunrise. I'm still waiting to spot dolphins or a whale.”

Having been in customer-facing roles throughout her working life, Paulette is a consummate people person.

“I say good morning to everyone. Even if they get on grumpy, you try and make them happy before they get off the bus.”

This mindset has helped Paulette maintain her positivity.

“A previous manager once told me: “don't let it get you personally”. Something's probably happened to them, that has nothing to do with you.”

This empathetic perspective helps her to try and turn people’s bad days around.

“If you can achieve that, then it makes your day as well.”

Her colleagues are also key to her enjoyment.

“The management team are really supportive. And I have wonderful colleagues that I work with. They really are a great bunch, which makes my job so much fun.”

When she’s not on the job, Paulette loves to spend her time with her family, and especially her grandchildren.

“I have withdrawal symptoms when I leave them!”

She’s also a keen baker, when she’s not biking, gardening and walking. She and her husband like to explore different parts of the region on foot.

“Kāpiti Coast is a beautiful place. It's absolutely beautiful.”

Paulette knows that attitude is all in her job, and it surely makes a difference for her passengers. As she says, “Why drive a bus looking solemn you know? Make it happy!”

Ngā mihi nui Paulette, for all your mahi.

16 November is Bus Driver Appreciation Day. Just before you tag off, remember to call out “Thank you driver!” Nice and loud.

