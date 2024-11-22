Dear Sender: Police Warning Ahead Of Christmas Deliveries

Police are warning the Counties Manukau community about the grinch lurking on their doorsteps.

‘Tis the season for opportunistic parcel thieves and Police are reminding the community to be vigilant around ensuring their special deliveries are secure.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says heading into the busiest time of year for postal deliveries, Police want to remind everyone to do what they can to stop parcel theft.

“During this time of year there are more chances for your presents or purchases to be stolen.

“Thieves will often take any opportunity to steal, and parcels left on front doorsteps or in apartment building common areas are an easy target.”

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Warrick Adkin, says there are a number of actions people can take to protect themselves from mail theft.

“One of those is sending parcels to a work address or ensuring you will be at home when they arrive.”

Other top tips to reduce the risk of mail theft include:

• Have a secure location parcels can be left

• Clear your letterbox in a timely manner

• Put a hold on your mail delivery if you’re going away

• Provide clear delivery instructions for couriers to leave a package safely hidden or secured within your property

• Install security cameras and/or security camera messaging near your letterbox or front of property

• Where practical consider click and collect over delivery

• Be smart when disposing of packaging, so passers-by can’t see if you've been buying expensive items.

Inspector Adkin says anyone who sees anything suspicious, like an unknown person on a neighbour’s property after a delivery, should report it to Police immediately.

Suspicious activity can be reported to police on 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.

