Urgent Action Needed To Regulate Expanded Polystyrene Use - Report

A new report about the risks and environmental toxicity of expanded polystyrene shows urgent action is needed to regulate its use and explore safer alternatives.

Expanded polystyrene (EPS), is commonly used in construction and packaging, and is increasingly recognised for its harmful environmental impact.

The report, released by the WasteMINZ construction waste working group, suggests that EPS could meet the criteria for classification as a contaminant under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Construction waste working group chair Mark Roberts said because of its lightweight and brittle nature, EPS brakes down into fragments which can easily scatter in the environment including waterways. As such, there was a need for increased action to reduce its environmental impact.

“EPS is used extensively in construction and packaging because it’s lightweight, has good insulation properties and is cost-effective.”

Whilst it is a very recyclable material, unfortunately, it also poses environmental challenges. Its use often contributes to littering from building sites, which is detrimental to our marine, terrestrial and freshwater flora and fauna. The report also highlights evidence of health risks from its component chemicals.

“The current regulations addressing plastic pollution in New Zealand, such as bans on microbeads and phased restrictions on single-use plastics, don’t address EPS’s unique risks.”

There are a number of key recommendations in the report, including:

*Reducing EPS use in certain construction applications, particularly where safer, more sustainable alternatives exist

*Imposing fines for littering, improper disposal or mismanagement of EPS on construction sites

*Increased education about alternatives to EPS in construction, such as biodegradable or recyclable materials, is essential to reducing reliance on EPS.

“There are safer alternatives that builders in New Zealand can use instead of EPS, which the report points out.

“We need the government, industries, and the public to support the move towards using materials that can be reused, recycled or are more sustainable.”

Read the report here.

