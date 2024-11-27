NPDC’s Downtown Car Park Reopens This Weekend

Downtown carpark will reopen this Saturday (Photo/Supplied)

Christmas shopping in the city should be a bit less stressful this year with NPDC's Downtown Car Park reopening on Saturday (30 November) with around 270 leased and casual parking spaces over 14 levels.

The project was completed on schedule and within the $4.4 million budget installing more than 85 tonnes of structural steel beams, brackets and barriers in the 37-year-old building, to make it stronger in the event of an earthquake. It also has a new lift, a number-plate recognition payment system and a state-of-the-art fire system.

“Getting the building which has been closed since December 2020, ready to open has been a mammoth task,” says Mayor Neil Holdom.

“This project supports our central city businesses, making the city centre more accessible for residents and visitors ahead of summer," says Mayor Holdom.

“It also ensures the car park continues to serve our district’s commercial, cultural and retail hub as we move towards our vision of a greener, more vibrant, and family-friendly city centre as part of the City Centre Strategy.”

Applications for leased car parking on the lower six levels, at $49 a week for each space, can be made online at Lease car parks (npdc.govt.nz).

Levels seven to 14 will have 174 casual parking spaces at $3 per hour from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday. Outside those hours it is free. There are also eight mobility parks throughout the building.

There will be a height restriction of 1.9 meters throughout the building due to the strengthening cables.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

