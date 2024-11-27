Orange Sky Aotearoa Relocates Laundry Pod To Continue Support For South Auckland Whānau Doing It Tough

Auckland, 27 November 2024 – Orange Sky Aotearoa, a not-for-profit organisation that provides free mobile laundry and shower services to people experiencing homelessness and hardship, has announced the relocation of its laundry pod from BBM Foodshare in Wiri to Maranga Fanau in Manurewa. This move will ensure ongoing support for the South Auckland community amidst increasing demand for essential services.

Orange Sky’s partnership with BBM Foodshare, which began in March this year, has come to an end due to funding challenges. Orange Sky extends its gratitude to David Letele and the BBM Foodshare kaimahi for their invaluable contributions to local whānau.

Recognising the pressing and growing need in South Auckland, Orange Sky is proud to partner with Maranga Fanau to continue providing this essential service to whānau in the community.

Maranga Fanau is a community-focused social service provider based in Manurewa dedicated to removing barriers for whānau facing housing insecurity, financial challenges, and social disadvantage.

The relocated Orange Sky laundry pod, a standalone unit equipped with two washing machines and two dryers, will be operated by Maranga Fanau kaimahi with support from Orange Sky. This collaboration aligns both organisations’ commitment to helping South Auckland whānau access essential services with dignity.

Orange Sky Senior Impact Manager Kat Doughty highlighted the urgency of the pod’s relocation, emphasising the increased strain on many local whānau due to rising living costs.

“We have seen significant demand from people who need our help over the past few years, especially as more whānau feel the pinch from rising living costs,” said Doughty.

“Our research and community consultations have highlighted the critical need for services like ours in South Auckland, and we are grateful to partner with Maranga Fanau to continue walking alongside whānau who need support.”

According to 2018 Census data, 43.8% of New Zealanders facing severe housing deprivation live in Auckland. This figure includes those without shelter, as well as people in temporary or shared accommodation or uninhabitable housing.

Maranga Fanau spokesperson, Phylis Latu, believes the partnership with Orange Sky will continue to strengthen their kaupapa and support for the South Auckland community.

“Maranga Fanau has been working together with the Wiri Licensing Trust and the Manurewa Local Board to establish a Homeless Programme for South Auckland whānau who need support. Our mahi supports whānau into permanent housing, lodging housing, or supporting individuals to rebuild relationships with their families.

“However, the number of whānau needing support is only increasing. That’s why this partnership with Orange Sky is so valuable for us, because we know that being able to provide clean clothes and genuine kōrero will make a positive impact on the lives of those whānau who are struggling.”

The Orange Sky service will be available to community members Monday through to Friday from 9:30am - 11:30am and 12:00pm - 2:00pm.

In addition to the stationary pod, Orange Sky operates two mobile laundry vans serving the greater Auckland area, one of which also offers warm showers. An indoor, laundromat-style facility is located at the Auckland City Mission to further support the community.

Orange Sky’s commitment extends beyond Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, with free mobile laundry and shower vans also serving Kirikiriroa Hamilton, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, Porirua, Ōtautahi Christchurch, and a recently launched service in Te Matau-a-Maui Hawke’s Bay.

Supported by more than 250 volunteers, Orange Sky has completed over 25,758 loads of washing, provided 13,110 hot showers, and participated in more than 38,960 hours of genuine, non-judgemental kōrero with communities nationwide.

To support Orange Sky, whether through a donation or volunteering, please visit orangesky.org.nz and find out how you can help make a difference.

