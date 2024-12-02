Fire Risk Spikes With Hot, Dry Weather This Week

With temperatures hitting 30C degrees in parts of the country this week, Fire and Emergency New Zealand urges people to be extra cautious about starting fires, or doing anything that could start them accidentally.

Wildfire Manager Tim Mitchell says the high temperatures, combined with low humidity and at times strong westerly winds, are creating ideal conditions for sparks to catch and fires to get out of control.

"We continually monitor the fire risk in all parts of the country, and this summer we’re seeing some areas drying out earlier than they normally do," Tim Mitchell says.

"We have already imposed fire restrictions in some areas, and with more hot, dry and windy conditions likely, more fire restrictions are planned to follow this week.

"We’re particularly seeing pockets of very high fire risk on the eastern side of both main islands at the moment, but all New Zealanders should be very careful when doing anything that could result in a fire."

Wairarapa’s southern coastal zone, and Otago’s Upper Waitaki and Central Otago area went into restricted fire seasons this morning. Nelson-Marlborough’s Waimea area will be restricted from 8am tomorrow morning, and the Bay of Plenty district will be restricted from 8am on Wednesday morning.

A restricted fire season means that those who want to light fires will need to apply for permits and comply with relevant conditions. This can be done through www.checkitsalright.nz, which also provides information and advice about how to light fires safely.

The Hauraki Gulf Islands near Auckland moved into a prohibited fire season today, which means all open-air fires are banned, and Ahuriri-Heretaunga in central Hawke’s Bay will also have a prohibited fire season from Wednesday.

"We are definitely seeing hotter, drier weather patterns, with some locations over the last month only receiving 20 to 30% of their normal rainfall, creating a far greater risk of fires," Tim Mitchell says.

"We know 97 per cent of New Zealand’s wildfires are caused by people. These threaten our safety and property, and our environment and wildlife - and they are preventable.

"If you’re thinking about having a fire, always go to checkitsalright.nz first and follow the guidance. It will tell you what the fire season is where you are, what conditions you need to comply with when lighting a fire, or if it’s permitted at all.

"If you think you’re going to need a fire permit over the holiday season, you should plan ahead so there’s time for your permit to be processed.

"Burn piles especially may look like they’re out, but there could be residual heat which can reignite them. If you’ve burned anything in the last few days, we strongly advise you to go back, dig into the ash and check it’s fully out before those winds start up this week. Douse it thoroughly with water so it can’t possibly get going again."

Fire and Emergency publishes a national fire map on its Facebook page on Fridays, which shows which parts of the country are in open, restricted or prohibited fire seasons.

