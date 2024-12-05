Wellington City Council Appoints New Chief Executive

Wellington City Council has appointed experienced British local government leader Matt Prosser as its new chief executive.

Mr Prosser has three decades of experience working in local government, and is currently chief executive of Dorset Council, a large unitary authority in southwest England serving 380,000 residents with just under 5000 employees and 82 elected members.

Mr Prosser will take over the role from Barbara McKerrow in the first quarter of 2025 with a start date yet to be confirmed.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says there was significant global and national interest in the role from highly qualified senior leaders, but Mr Prosser was selected due to his local government experience, focus on people and community outcomes, commitment to innovation and transformation, and proven leadership in developing teams.

“Wellington is a city undergoing a period of change and revitalisation, upgrading our water infrastructure, making buildings and public spaces more attractive and resilient, taking climate action and evolving our transport network. This is being delivered by a Council committed to providing the services our community needs and wants within a challenging economic climate.

“To deliver, we need a high-performing organisation driven by an exceptional leader. I’m really pleased Matt is coming on board to lead our Council through this period of transition. Whilst new to Wellington, his international experience will be of significant benefit. He’s a strong relationship builder, with decades of involvement in local government and a commitment to service.

“I look forward to working with him and introducing him to all that Pōneke has to offer,” Mayor Whanau says.

Mr Prosser says he is looking forward to the move and the challenges ahead.

“I love New Zealand and have always thoroughly enjoyed my visits to Wellington. My wife and I are looking forward to becoming Wellingtonians and walking the lovely bush trails with our golden retriever, enjoying the excellent cafes and hospitality, and cheering on the Hurricanes and Poua.

“Wellington is just the kind of city we love, full of innovative, creative people, wonderful nature and a rich history.

“Local government is a complex environment with multiple stakeholders, competing interests and funding challenges, but also so much opportunity to contribute in a positive way to the wellbeing of our communities and environment. I’m looking forward to understanding how best to serve Wellington, working alongside the talented team at Wellington City Council,” he says.

Ms McKerrow finishes her five-year term in March 2025.

Matt Prosser career history

· President - SOLACE UK (January 2023 to present) President of the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, representing 1800 CEOs and Senior Managers across the UK.

· CEO Dorset Council (October 2018 to present) Large unitary authority in the SW of England, established in 2019. Serving 384,000 residents with 82 elected members and just under 5000 staff colleagues

· CEO Dorset Councils Partnership (March 2015 to October 2018) Developed the first three council model, with a single workforce delivering services to three sovereign councils.

· CEO of West Dorset & Weymouth & Portland Councils (Feb 2014 to March 2015) CEO of shared services partnership negotiated political changes and inclusion of third council within one year.

· Shared Strategic Director - South & Vale (July 2007 to Feb 2014) One of the first shared services partnerships, serving a population of 265,000 across Oxfordshire.

· Regional Programme Manager - The Improvement & Development Agency (June 2005 - July 2007)

· Chief Officer - Leisure, Culture and Tourism - West Oxfordshire (Jun 2002 - June 2005)

· Assistant Director - Social & Culture Services - Vale of White Horse (November 1999 to June 2002).

