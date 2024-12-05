The Tough Conversations That Count This Christmas: The Importance Of Wills, EPAs, And Advance Care Planning

As New Zealanders live longer, planning for the future has never been more critical. Age Concern New Zealand and Public Trust are urging people of all ages to have the tough, but necessary, conversations, this holiday season, with their loved ones about their legal and healthcare wishes.

From creating a will to appointing an enduring power of attorney (EPA) and developing an advance care plan, these steps ensure that your wishes are respected, and your loved ones are protected in the future.

“Planning ahead is an act of kindness to yourself and your loved ones,” says Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive of Age Concern New Zealand. “Having these conversations and formalising your wishes gives you peace of mind and reduces uncertainty for your family in times of crisis. It’s about taking control of your future.”

According to Public Trust, about half of all New Zealanders do not have a will. This can leave families with unnecessary stress and legal complications during already challenging times.

Research by Public Trust found that 1 in 5 over 55s say the reason they haven’t got a will is that they find the process emotionally hard. As a result, many people avoid talking about their plans.

Finding time when people are together over the holidays can help ease this hang-up, says Glenys Talivai, Chief Executive of Public Trust.

“Making a will and setting up EPAs is not just for older people, though these documents can become more critical as we age,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It’s estimated that just 38% of 65–74-year-olds have an EPA, at a time in their life when it is more likely to be needed.

“The holiday break is an ideal time to talk about life admin with your family – when spending time together. Some people put off these conversations because they think it might get awkward. The reality is, talking about want matters most to you with your whanau and friends gives everyone clarity about your wishes.”

“A lot of people find a low-stakes question like what song or flower you might like at your funeral is a great starting point for a family discussion, she says.

“We hear every day from our customers how great they feel once they have their will and EPAs set up. Many people experience relief and a sense of having ticked an important box.”

Advance care planning, a lesser known but equally essential component, ensures your healthcare preferences are known and respected if you cannot communicate them.

“It’s not just about what happens after we’re gone; it’s about how we live” Billings-Jensen adds.

“Having an advance care plan gives clarity to your loved ones and health professionals during critical times.”

Age Concern New Zealand and Public Trust encourage New Zealanders to take action now. Schedule time this Holiday season to talk with your family!

BACKGROUND

Age Concern is a charity.

We have 40 locations across New Zealand

Local Age Concerns provide services to help older people to lead healthier, socially connected, safe and respected lives.

They provide services, information and advocacy in response to local needs.

Age Concern New Zealand is a key provider of Elder Abuse services in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

