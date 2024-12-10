Overwhelming Demand For Cat De-sexing And Microchipping Scheme

Ruapehu District Council’s recent promotion of its cat de-sexing and microchipping assistance program has proven so popular that it has exhausted available funding far quicker than anticipated.

Initially planned to run through summer and into the new year, the program’s $5,000 budget for the current financial year was fully allocated within just a few days due to overwhelming demand.

“The response was phenomenal, and while we are thrilled to see so many people wanting to do the best for their cats and the community, it also highlights the significant challenge of managing unwanted cat litters,” said Licensing and Compliance Manager Phoebe Harrison.

The program enabled Council to assist in de-sexing and microchipping over 20 cats, most of them female. This will make a meaningful difference in reducing the number of unwanted litters and help protect Ruapehu’s precious wildlife.

Unfortunately, Council will not be able to reoffer the scheme until the new financial year, starting after July 2025. However, people who missed out have been placed on a waitlist and provided with information about similar programs, such as the SPCA’s ‘Snip ‘n’ Chip’ scheme, which may still have funding available.

Ms. Harrison encourages anyone struggling to afford de-sexing and microchipping to check the SPCA’s website at www.snipnchip.spca.nz, where they can register for assistance.

Council reminds anyone considering getting a cat to factor in the costs and responsibilities of pet ownership, including the legal requirement to de-sex and microchip their pets.

“De-sexing and microchipping your cat is not just about following the rules - it’s one of the best things you can do for their health and well-being,” she said. “It also plays a critical role in protecting our native wildlife and reducing the number of unwanted and stray cats in the community," she said.

