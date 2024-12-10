Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overwhelming Demand For Cat De-sexing And Microchipping Scheme

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 7:46 pm
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu District Council’s recent promotion of its cat de-sexing and microchipping assistance program has proven so popular that it has exhausted available funding far quicker than anticipated.

Initially planned to run through summer and into the new year, the program’s $5,000 budget for the current financial year was fully allocated within just a few days due to overwhelming demand.

“The response was phenomenal, and while we are thrilled to see so many people wanting to do the best for their cats and the community, it also highlights the significant challenge of managing unwanted cat litters,” said Licensing and Compliance Manager Phoebe Harrison.

The program enabled Council to assist in de-sexing and microchipping over 20 cats, most of them female. This will make a meaningful difference in reducing the number of unwanted litters and help protect Ruapehu’s precious wildlife.

Unfortunately, Council will not be able to reoffer the scheme until the new financial year, starting after July 2025. However, people who missed out have been placed on a waitlist and provided with information about similar programs, such as the SPCA’s ‘Snip ‘n’ Chip’ scheme, which may still have funding available.

Ms. Harrison encourages anyone struggling to afford de-sexing and microchipping to check the SPCA’s website at www.snipnchip.spca.nz, where they can register for assistance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Council reminds anyone considering getting a cat to factor in the costs and responsibilities of pet ownership, including the legal requirement to de-sex and microchip their pets.

“De-sexing and microchipping your cat is not just about following the rules - it’s one of the best things you can do for their health and well-being,” she said. “It also plays a critical role in protecting our native wildlife and reducing the number of unwanted and stray cats in the community," she said.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ruapehu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 