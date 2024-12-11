Person Found Deceased - Hornby House Fire
Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were alerted to a fire on Dickson
Crescent, Hornby at 12.55pm today.
Tragically a resident
of the house was found deceased inside the house.
Cordons
are in place on Dickson Crescent while emergency services
continue work to extinguish the fire and then conduct a
scene
examination.
