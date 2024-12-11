Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Person Found Deceased - Hornby House Fire

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 3:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services were alerted to a fire on Dickson Crescent, Hornby at 12.55pm today.

Tragically a resident of the house was found deceased inside the house.

Cordons are in place on Dickson Crescent while emergency services continue work to extinguish the fire and then conduct a scene examination.

