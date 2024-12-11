Animal Justice Auckland (AJA) Are Delighted That This Government Is Phasing Out Greyhound Racing Over The Next 20 Months

Greyhound abuse was an issue we campaigned strongly on in our 2022 Auckland mayoral campaign and our campaign for the local Ōtara/Papatoetoe board. Greyhound racing occurs regularly at the Manukau Sports Bowl in South Auckland. The local board, following feedback from the public, agreed to convert the Bowl from a greyhound racetrack to an athletic track. This would be in keeping with the Auckland Council policy on promoting healthy activities. It would also allow more community participation.

The Greyhound Association opposed this healthy initiative every step of the way. AJA lobbied the local board on several occasions to expedite the change. We also attended regular protests at the Manukau Dome on council land during race meetings, where we were assaulted, abused, and on one occasion threatened with a bucket of dog poo.

This shows the nature of the greyhound industry. Those who abuse animals will not hesitate to do the same to humans.

Our main concern has always been the animals, but it should be noted that the industry also abuses vulnerable people fighting a hideous addiction at least as destructive as alcohol or nicotine addiction. Problem gambling is the only non-substance addiction described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual 5.

The industry likes to boast about its $160 million profit. They neglect to mention how much of this came from vulnerable people in South Auckland and other deprived places. Greyhound racing does not contribute to the economy. It sucks from it.

AJA will be monitoring the situation during our 2025 mayoral and council campaign, and ensuring dogs are well treated during the transition phase. We will be announcing a mayoral candidate in early 2025.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

