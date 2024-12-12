Council Cadet Programme Success

Theatre cadets Anri Puia and Timana Pokoati (Photo/Supplied)

Three Tairāwhiti locals have gained new skills and confidence after successfully completing a cadet programme with Council.

The programme is a partnership between Council and Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and focuses on supporting local employment needs through practical training for participants.

Director of Internal Partnerships and Protection James Baty highlighted Council has been navigating a challenging labour market, presenting opportunities to refine recruitment strategies and focus on attracting and retaining top talent. “There is a challenge in bridging the gap between available job opportunities and the skills or readiness of local individuals to fill those roles.”

Mr Baty said the partnership with MSD aims to address this by providing practical training and support to job seekers, facilitating their transition into local jobs.

“It’s about getting our local people into local jobs”.

“We’re incredibly proud of our cadets and the dedication they’ve shown throughout the programme.”

Candidates began the programme early October. Anri Puia and Timana Pokoati were placed with theatres, and Joseph Moeke was with the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Throughout the programme, cadets were given opportunities to learn new skills and experience working for local government. They engaged in local community performances and participated in activities designed to develop their skills and abilities.

Mr Baty said the success of the cadet programme highlights the importance of community partnerships in addressing local employment needs.

“Council and MSD remain committed to supporting Tairāwhiti and look forward to continuing this initiative in the future.”

