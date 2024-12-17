Inquiries Ongoing Into Firearms Incident, Palmerston North

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Deegan:

Police are following positive lines of enquiry following a firearms incident in Takaro, Palmerston North late last week.

At around 7:30pm on Friday 13 December Police responded to Tremaine Avenue after reports of a firearm being discharged.

One person was located in a critical condition with injuries consisted with a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

A scene examination was conducted with a scene guard placed on the address overnight on Friday.

Those involved are known to each other and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the wider community.

If you have any information that may assist in our investigation or witnessed the incident and have not yet reported it to us, please contact Police on 105 either online or over the phone.

Please reference file number: 241213/7116

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

