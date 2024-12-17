Further Information Sought In Naenae Homicide

Supplied: NZ Police Supplied: NZ Police Supplied: NZ Police

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:

Police are urging the public to utilise our online portal to upload CCTV, videos and photos that may assist us in our inquiries into the Naenae homicide.

Officers are still seeking 28-year-old Wipuhara Kapene, who has a warrant to arrest for the murder of Albert Enoka last week.

As part of our ongoing inquiries we are looking to establish the movements of the pictured black Mercedes, registration KRP453, shortly before and after 3:10pm in Naenae on Tuesday 10 December. We also are wanting to establish what other vehicles and persons were in the area around the time of the shooting.

Particular areas of interest include Seddon Street, Judd Crescent, Wood Grove, Keys Street, Waddington Drive, Naenae Road, Hay Street, and Waiwhetu Road.

CCTV will be crucial to this inquiry. Police have created an online portal with a link attached that allows members of our community to upload private CCTV and video footage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We ask anyone with footage or images that may assist to please upload it here https://ratio.nc3.govt.nz/

Meanwhile, the public are reminded that Kapene is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He has links across Wellington, and in the Wairarapa area and in Eastern District.

If you see him, call 111 immediately.

Any Information after the fact – that is not footage to upload online - can be reported to us online now or via 105.

Please use the reference number 241210/3356, or reference Operation Ratio.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

