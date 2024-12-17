Christmas Scam Warning For Travellers And Revellers

The Master Locksmiths Association has warned of a Christmas holiday spike in people locking themselves out of homes and cars, and urged holidaymakers and partygoers not to fall for scams perpetrated by overseas criminal gangs posing as 24/7 emergency locksmiths.

The association launched a national campaign in November to publicise the scam, that is costing New Zealanders millions of dollars each year, and was then inundated with calls from people who have been ripped off – many by more than $1000 or much more.

But Master Locksmiths president Martin Coote said the criminals haven’t been stopped and, according to law enforcement sources, are still spending more than $150,000 per month on Google ads to be at the top of search results.

Mr Coote says the travellers staying in Airbnb and apartment accommodation should be careful because lockouts rarely happen during times when spare keys can be accessed.

“Real estate agents and Airbnb owners aren’t usually available in the middle of the night and some may not even be located close by, but the criminals will be ready for the callout and are known to target travellers.”

He said Christmas time is also party time when people lose keys and find themselves locked out.

“These criminals quote a small fee – maybe around $40 – to come out and then add fake charges of between $500 and $2000, often wreck the lock and then don’t leave until they are paid on the spot.

“If you’ve had a few drinks, they will detect this and try and charge you even more as they prey on vulnerable people.”

Mr Coote said the only way to protect yourself is to search for a locksmith through the Master Locksmiths website - findamasterlocksmith.co.nz – and search “Find a Master Locksmith.”

“I’d suggest finding a Master Locksmith in your area now and saving it on your phone so if the unexpected happens you won’t be caught by scammers,” Mr Coote said.

How to spot the criminal scam

Website listing only as 24/7 or emergency locksmiths (no legitimate locksmiths specialise in this).

Websites that don’t look local – no address or fake address, clearly photos that are all stock images, no “about” section or mention of who runs the company.

You will be quoted a small amount of money – usually between $35 and $120. Often the person will arrive quickly.

The fake locksmith will not be wearing a uniform and will be driving an unmarked vehicle (all Master Locksmiths drive marked vans and wear uniforms).

The fake locksmith will often damage the lock and do a shoddy job. The final invoice will include a multitude of fake charges and be many times higher than originally quoted.

To avoid being scammed

The only way to be sure you are engaging a qualified Master Locksmith is to search https://www.findamasterlocksmith.co.nz

