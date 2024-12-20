Police In A League Of Their Own

Christmas has come a few days early for one hardcore Warriors fan on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

He’d ordered a vintage and rare 25-year-old Warriors’ jersey and cap, and had it delivered to his home, where a courier had hidden it in a large garden bin.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says a man then allegedly entered the property a couple of minutes later and removed it.

“The alleged offender has swiped the jersey and left in a vehicle with another man.

“Our staff were able to identify the alleged offender from CCTV footage and paid a visit to his home in Mount Wellington on Wednesday.

“The alleged offender wasn’t present, but a search of the home was executed, and the jersey and cap were located and recovered.”

The Warrior’s super-fan was ecstatic to have his pride and joy back in time for Christmas, as the text exchange between him the Police officer show.

“Charges are pending for a 32-year-old man, who will now be held to account for his actions,” Inspector Edwards says.

“This type of brazen offending can ruin Christmas for those affected, and we’re very happy to have reunited the jersey with its rightful owner. Up the Wahs.”

