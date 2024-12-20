Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police In A League Of Their Own

Friday, 20 December 2024, 1:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Christmas has come a few days early for one hardcore Warriors fan on the Te Atatū Peninsula.

He’d ordered a vintage and rare 25-year-old Warriors’ jersey and cap, and had it delivered to his home, where a courier had hidden it in a large garden bin.

Waitematā West Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says a man then allegedly entered the property a couple of minutes later and removed it.

“The alleged offender has swiped the jersey and left in a vehicle with another man.

“Our staff were able to identify the alleged offender from CCTV footage and paid a visit to his home in Mount Wellington on Wednesday.

“The alleged offender wasn’t present, but a search of the home was executed, and the jersey and cap were located and recovered.”

The Warrior’s super-fan was ecstatic to have his pride and joy back in time for Christmas, as the text exchange between him the Police officer show.

“Charges are pending for a 32-year-old man, who will now be held to account for his actions,” Inspector Edwards says.

“This type of brazen offending can ruin Christmas for those affected, and we’re very happy to have reunited the jersey with its rightful owner. Up the Wahs.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 