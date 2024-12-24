Napier Homicide Investigation: Fourth Arrest Made

Detective Inspector David de Lange of Eastern District Police:

Police have arrested a fourth man, aged 19, in relation to the death of Napier man Boy Taylor.

He will be appearing in Wellington District Court today, Tuesday 24 December, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This is the fourth arrest to be made and Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Mr Taylor’s death.

I would like to acknowledge the time and effort put in by the investigation team to identify and arrest those allegedly involved in Mr Taylor's death. While we still have more work to do, we hope that these arrests provide the victim's family with some degree of comfort at a very difficult time.

Police will be reviewing charges against the four men and cannot rule out further charges including murder.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

