Celebrate New Year’s Eve Locally With Whānau And Friends

Community New Year's Eve vibes. Photo credit: Simon Dawson Photography. Photo/Supplied.



This New Year’s Eve, Tauranga is the place to be for fun and family-friendly celebrations. Tauranga City Council is hosting five vibrant community events at the Tauranga Waterfront, Greerton, Pāpāmoa, Mount Maunganui, and Matua to welcome 2025.

Starting at 6pm on Tuesday, 31 December, each event promises an evening filled with live music, cultural performances, roving entertainment, food trucks, kids' activities, and a local MC to host.

A special low-sensory event will take place at Fergusson Park, Matua from 5pm to 6pm. This inclusive hour will feature acoustic music, reduced noise, smaller crowds, and access to a quiet indoor space for those who may need a break.

Tauranga City Council’s Venues and Events Manager, Nelita Byrne, highlights the importance of community connection during the celebrations: “These events offer a chance for locals and visitors to come together, share a sense of belonging, and welcome the New Year surrounded by friends and whānau.”

“It’s the perfect opportunity to pack a picnic, enjoy our city’s stunning open spaces, and celebrate in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere,” says Nelita.

The festivities will finish with fireworks at 9.30pm and a laser light show in Greerton.

All community events are alcohol-free and smoke-free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, cups, and containers to help reduce waste and use the council-provided recycling bins on-site.

Grab your whānau, a picnic blanket, and your dancing shoes - let’s celebrate the New Year together!

For more information on New Year’s Eve in Tauranga visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/nye

Event-specific information:

