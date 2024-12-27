Homicide Investigation Launched, Ngāruawāhia

Detective Senior Sergeant Nigel Keall:

Police have commenced a homicide investigation into the death of a 42-year-old woman in Ngāruawāhia this afternoon.

About 1.30pm, Police were alerted to a number people fighting on Waipa Esplanade, near the intersection of Newton Street. Sometime later, a critically injured woman was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan Street. Despite the best efforts of first responders, the woman died before she could be airlifted to hospital.

Scene examinations are in progress on Waipa Esplanade, where the woman may have been injured, and at the Jordan Street location where she died.

There is a large Police presence in the area, which will continue as our enquiries progress. We know these events are unsettling for our communities and those involved, and officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now at https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241227/6958.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

At this time, Police are unable to comment further.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

