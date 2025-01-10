Mayor Responds To Misinformation From Hotel Lobby

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has responded to false claims made by James Doolan of the Hotel Council Aotearoa about his plan for tourism and major events in the city.

In an interview with Newstalk ZB early this week, Mr Doolan claimed that Mayor Brown plans to disestablish Tātaki Auckland Unlimited as a regional tourism organisation.

“Mr Doolan is plain wrong. In December, the governing body of Auckland Council voted unanimously to back my CCO reform package including a plan for Tātaki to retain the destination and major events function with greater democratic oversight,” Mayor Brown says.

Under the Mayor’s CCO reform package, Auckland Council will set a new destination marketing and major events strategy with Tātaki responsible for delivering it.

“Everyone agrees that Auckland needs to market itself to the world and attract more big events. The question is who pays?

“I don’t believe ratepayers should be carrying the financial burden when it is private businesses who profit the most. That is why we need a bed night visitor levy and most of the industry leaders I speak to agree with me.

“In fact, Auckland hoteliers were in broad agreement to support a 2.5 % levy until they got bullied out of it by the Hotel Council and Wellington-based lobby groups.

“Unfortunately, Mr Doolan’s campaign of misinformation against Auckland is unhelpful and self-defeating. The Hotel Council needs to reconsider its approach and be part of the solution instead of confusing the government,” Mayor Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

