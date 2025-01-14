"I Am Focused On Continuing The Momentum" – Mayor Tory Whanau

Upgrading Wellington's ageing water infrastructure, taking action on climate change, and providing more affordable housing remain my top priorities for 2025, says Mayor Tory Whanau.

"I am focused on continuing the momentum," says Mayor Whanau.

"While we have made significant strides in the past two years, the challenge posed by the crumbling water infrastructure that we inherited is immense. Imagine a 3000-kilometer labyrinth of ageing pipes – that's the scale we are facing. But we are determined to tackle this head-on.”

In the City’s Long-Term Plan (2024-34), the Council has allocated a record $1.8 billion for upgrades, repairs and services.

Investments in infrastructure changes to the transport and waste network will continue as the Council remains committed to addressing climate change, says Mayor Whanau.

“We have the lowest carbon emissions per capita in Australasia, the highest rates of public transport use, and one of the few cities globally where biodiversity is increasing. This makes Wellington a leader in the protection of nature and climate action, and we need to keep building on this momentum.”

As part of its climate change actions, the Council will continue working to reduce emissions from landfill this year through planning for a new organic waste recycling facility and begin work to decarbonize the swimming pool network by switching from gas heating to renewable electricity.

This year, the launch of the Golden Mile project will kickstart a series of transformational changes aimed at revitalising Wellington's city centre, says Mayor Whanau.

"In the first stage of the project, we will be revitalising Courtenay Place and bringing new life and energy to this key area of our city," she says.

“Businesses will be actively engaged throughout the project and will significantly benefit from the influx of customers that will be attracted to the area once the revitalisation is complete.”

Housing, particularly warm, dry and affordable housing, also remains a priority.

Mayor Whanau said work to upgrade the Council’s over 1850 social housing units is set to begin later this year. The Council is also partnering with a developer to convert a commercial building into 183 new affordable rental apartments, bringing to almost 500 the number of units in its affordable rental programme later this year.

“We look forward to seeing more private development and intensification in the city as a result of the decisions we made in the District Plan last year. Ultimately these new investments will help make housing in Wellington more affordable.”

Mayor Whanau said the Council will be making important decisions this year and public input is essential.

"We have a vision to ensure Wellington remains a cultural capital, where people and nature thrive. Our Long-Term Plan will deliver that but it’s now time for our community to have their say and help shape the future of our city. They can do so by participating in public consultations on the Long-Term Plan, Begonia House, and water reforms scheduled for March-April 2025."

