Police Investigating Hutt Valley Death

Police are investigating the death of a man in Wellington Hospital yesterday, following an altercation in Boulcott in December.

The man was transported to Wellington hospital with a brain injury following an altercation with another person at Hutt Hospital, Friday 27 December.

Police are working to determine the full circumstances of what occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing.

