Fatal Crash, Cromwell-Clyde Road

Police can confirm two people have died following a crash on State Highway 8/Cromwell-Clyde Road yesterday evening.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a vehicle and a motorbike, was reported to emergency services at 5pm.

Sadly, both the motorbike rider and the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

