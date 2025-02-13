Fatal Crash, Cromwell-Clyde Road
Thursday, 13 February 2025, 9:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm two people have died following a crash
on State Highway 8/Cromwell-Clyde Road yesterday
evening.
The two-vehicle crash, involving a vehicle
and a motorbike, was reported to emergency services at
5pm.
Sadly, both the motorbike rider and the sole
occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
The
circumstances of the crash remain under
investigation.
