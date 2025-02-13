Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Descent Population: 2023 Census

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 11:11 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

13 February 2025

Māori descent population: 2023 Census provides information and data on Māori descent population concepts through a number of different products, such as Aotearoa Data Explorer tables, an infographic, and a methods paper, Māori and iwi population concepts in the 2023 Census.

Māori descent statistics tell us about the number of people usually living in New Zealand who descend from Māori. These statistics provide important insights into the needs and outcomes for Māori, and help determine the number of Māori and general electorates and their boundaries.

Visit our website to read this information release and methods paper:

  • Māori descent population: 2023 Census - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/maori-descent-population-2023-census/
  • Māori and iwi population concepts in the 2023 Census - https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/maori-and-iwi-population-concepts-in-the-2023-census/
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 