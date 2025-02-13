Māori Descent Population: 2023 Census

13 February 2025

Māori descent population: 2023 Census provides information and data on Māori descent population concepts through a number of different products, such as Aotearoa Data Explorer tables, an infographic, and a methods paper, Māori and iwi population concepts in the 2023 Census.

Māori descent statistics tell us about the number of people usually living in New Zealand who descend from Māori. These statistics provide important insights into the needs and outcomes for Māori, and help determine the number of Māori and general electorates and their boundaries.

Visit our website to read this information release and methods paper:

Māori descent population: 2023 Census - https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/maori-descent-population-2023-census/

Māori and iwi population concepts in the 2023 Census - https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/maori-and-iwi-population-concepts-in-the-2023-census/

