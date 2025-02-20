Name Release And Appeal For Information, Hastings Homicide

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Investigations Manager:

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died in Hastings Sunday 23 February, and are appealing for information to assist in our ongoing investigation.

A homicide investigation was launched after a man was pronounced deceased in Hawke’s Bay Hospital around 11pm, after he was brought into the hospital following an assault.

Police can now confirm he was 33-year-old Keith Pati, of Flaxmere, Hastings. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this time.

Police are continuing to focus our enquiries on the area of Camberley. In particular, we are wanting to hear from the residents of Huia Street and Takahe Street

Police are asking residents to report any items that may have been located in the area, including discarded clothing items.

If you have found any property not belonging to yourself in the area, please contact Police.

You can contact us via 105 either online or over the phone – please quote reference number 250217/0218.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

