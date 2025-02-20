An End To The Mugginess At Last

Muggy conditions finally come to an end as rain and fresh southwesterlies spread from the south. The rain is expected to ease off towards the end of the weekend with dry sunnier skies increasing.

MetService is forecasting yet another muggy day for North Islanders today (Thursday), little did we know that we would be looking forward to cooler conditions after the ‘not so welcomed’ delayed start to summer earlier on in the year. Rain will move up the South Island along with a change to cooler, less humid air brought by southwesterly winds.

(Photo/Supplied)

A band of showers spreads onto the lower North Island Friday morning, then up the island through the day with those southwesterlies finally bringing some respite after the muggy conditions. Sunnier skies start to increase in the east of the South Island and the south of the North Island, but not before a period of occasionally heavy showers and possible thunderstorms in Canterbury, north of Ashburton, up to Wairarapa during the afternoon and evening.

On Saturday a high-pressure system sits out to the west, allowing for fresh southwesterlies to persist over the country.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti says, “Another front moves up the South Island on Saturday resulting in wet weather in the west, however things are looking drier for those in the east with the exception of areas south of Alexandra”.

Largely sunny skies are expected for the North Island on Saturday, which should be a good day for outdoor enthusiasts, especially if you do not mind a southwesterly breeze. “It is looking like optimum weather for football’s A-League New Zealand derby on Saturday afternoon between Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix with sunny skies expected” added Shiviti.

From Sunday into early next week, the high-pressure brings largely settled weather across the country, with only a few areas seeing showers. However, a rain band is set to move onto the South Island late Monday into Tuesday, briefly interrupting the settled weather.

