Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

An End To The Mugginess At Last

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 1:54 pm
Forecast: MetService

Muggy conditions finally come to an end as rain and fresh southwesterlies spread from the south. The rain is expected to ease off towards the end of the weekend with dry sunnier skies increasing.

MetService is forecasting yet another muggy day for North Islanders today (Thursday), little did we know that we would be looking forward to cooler conditions after the ‘not so welcomed’ delayed start to summer earlier on in the year. Rain will move up the South Island along with a change to cooler, less humid air brought by southwesterly winds.

(Photo/Supplied)

A band of showers spreads onto the lower North Island Friday morning, then up the island through the day with those southwesterlies finally bringing some respite after the muggy conditions. Sunnier skies start to increase in the east of the South Island and the south of the North Island, but not before a period of occasionally heavy showers and possible thunderstorms in Canterbury, north of Ashburton, up to Wairarapa during the afternoon and evening.

On Saturday a high-pressure system sits out to the west, allowing for fresh southwesterlies to persist over the country.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti says, “Another front moves up the South Island on Saturday resulting in wet weather in the west, however things are looking drier for those in the east with the exception of areas south of Alexandra”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Largely sunny skies are expected for the North Island on Saturday, which should be a good day for outdoor enthusiasts, especially if you do not mind a southwesterly breeze. “It is looking like optimum weather for football’s A-League New Zealand derby on Saturday afternoon between Auckland FC and Wellington Phoenix with sunny skies expected” added Shiviti.

From Sunday into early next week, the high-pressure brings largely settled weather across the country, with only a few areas seeing showers. However, a rain band is set to move onto the South Island late Monday into Tuesday, briefly interrupting the settled weather.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 