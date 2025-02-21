Serious Crash, SH 73/Curletts Road, Christchurch - Canterbury

A busy Christchurch intersection is shut as emergency services respond to a crash involving a car and motorbike this morning.

Curletts Road (State Highway 73) is blocked at the intersection of Lunns Road, following the 5.40am crash.

The rider of the motorcycle is being treated for critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the intersection will likely be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

