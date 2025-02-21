Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash, SH 73/Curletts Road, Christchurch - Canterbury

Friday, 21 February 2025, 8:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A busy Christchurch intersection is shut as emergency services respond to a crash involving a car and motorbike this morning.

Curletts Road (State Highway 73) is blocked at the intersection of Lunns Road, following the 5.40am crash.

The rider of the motorcycle is being treated for critical injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and the intersection will likely be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 