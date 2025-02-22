Fire And Emergency Responds To Church Fires In Masterton

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have attended four church fires in Masterton this morning, which started between 4.25am and 4.35am.

The churches are: Anglican Church Of The Epiphany, St Patrick's Catholic Church Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church and Equippers Church Masterton.

Damage to the churches ranged from moderate to significant.

Crews responded from across the Wairarapa region and from as far away as Avalon Station.

The fires are being treated as suspicious and have been referred to Police.

