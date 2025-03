Crash, Matamata - Waikato

Motorists in Matamata are advised of a collision between two vehicles on a railway crossing in the town.

It happened at the intersection of Firth and Tainui Streets just before 8:50am, and is understood to involve a car and a light railway vehicle.

There do not immediately appear to be any injuries of note.

Traffic control is in place for motorists, however drivers are advised to avoid this intersection for the time being.

