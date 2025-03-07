Hunters Urged To Be Extra Sure This Roar

With the main deer hunting season – the Roar - about to go into full swing, New Zealand’s firearms regulator is reminding hunters everywhere of the need to identify their target beyond all doubt.

Te Tari Pūreke – Firearms Safety Authority, in co-ordination with members of the Recreational Firearms User Group, is running a hunter safety advertising campaign prompting hunters everywhere to “be extra sure this Roar”.

Te Tari Pureke Director of Partnerships and Communities, Mike McIlraith, says while the campaign offers a number of simple actions related to hunter safety, the core message responds to the risk of mis-identifying a target.

“We want all hunters to have a great Roar and for everyone to come home safely,” he says. “Hunting deer whether for food or sport is an activity enjoyed by many, but we know firearms can be unforgiving.

“That’s why we are urging hunters to be 100 percent sure they have identified their target. If they have any doubts, then don’t shoot. Hunters shouldn’t feel pressured to take the shot – no meat or no trophy is better than no mate!”

Mike McIlraith says hunters are lucky to be hunting in a time of high deer numbers in many parts of New Zealand, with lots of opportunities for deer. This means hunters don’t need to be in a rush to shoot the first deer they see, they should take their time, and wait until they see the whole animal.

“Keeping themselves and others in their hunting area safe takes more than luck,” says Mike McIlraith. “We’ve boiled it down to three key reminders for hunters this year – make a plan for your hunt and stick to it; always treat every firearm as loaded; and identify your target beyond all doubt.

“Whether they are using optical or thermal imaging devices, they must follow Firearms Safety Rule 4 and identify their target beyond all doubt before firing. That’s what we mean when we say, be extra sure this Roar.”

Notes:

The Recreational Firearms Users Working Group was formed to help align the important messaging of the various stakeholder groups involved in recreational hunting in New Zealand.

This group consists of Department of Conservation, Federated Farmers of New Zealand, Fish & Game NZ, Game Animal Council, Mountain Safety Council, NZ Deerstalkers Association and Te Tari Pūreke.

The Roar is the name given to the time of year when hunters target Red Deer stags which are at their most vocal attracting mates.

