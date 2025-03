Delays Expected After Three Car Crash, Silverdale - Waitematā"

Emergency services are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the Northern Motorway, Silverdale.

The crash, near the Silverdale off-ramp, was reported to Police at 11.55am.

Three vehicles have collided and one person has been transported to hospital.

One southbound lane is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternative route.

