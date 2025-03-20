Further Arrest Made In Operation Sove – Stokes Valley Murder And Arson

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan

Hutt Valley Police have arrested a fourth person overnight in connection to the murder of Ian David Moller and the arson of his property in Stokes Valley late last year.

A 26-year-old Upper Hutt man has been charged with murder, arson, conspiring to commit arson and participating in a criminal group.

The man is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today.

This arson was one of several fires that had allegedly been intentionally lit at the block of apartments where Mr Moller resided.

Police continue to investigate three incidents on Hanson Grove, on Tuesday 5 November, Thursday 10 November and Monday 14 November.

All three of these incidents occurred in the early hours of the morning.

If you have information that may assist in our ongoing investigations, please contact Police.

You can report information to us on 105 either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 241105/2249 and quote Operation Sove.

