National Advisory: Tsunami Advisory For New Zealand CANCELLED

Message No: 3

Issued 20:06 25 March 2025

This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

The National Advisory issued following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake near the WEST COAST OF THE SOUTH ISLAND N.Z. at 2025-03-25 2:43 PM New Zealand Daylight Time is cancelled as the threat has now passed.

Further information:

This is the last message via the National Warning System for this event.

Useful websites:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

Issued by:

Message authorised by Watch Leader, National Emergency Management Agency.

