National Advisory: Tsunami Advisory For New Zealand CANCELLED
Message No: 3
Issued 20:06 25 March 2025
This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.
The National Advisory issued following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake near the WEST COAST OF THE SOUTH ISLAND N.Z. at 2025-03-25 2:43 PM New Zealand Daylight Time is cancelled as the threat has now passed.
Further information:
This is the last message via the National Warning System for this event.
Useful websites:
www.civildefence.govt.nz
Twitter @NZCivilDefence
Issued by:
Message authorised by Watch Leader, National Emergency Management Agency.