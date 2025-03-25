Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

National Advisory: Tsunami Advisory For New Zealand CANCELLED

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 8:08 pm
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency

Message No: 3
Issued 20:06 25 March 2025
This message is current and replaces all/any previous messages for this event.

The National Advisory issued following the magnitude 6.8 earthquake near the WEST COAST OF THE SOUTH ISLAND N.Z. at 2025-03-25 2:43 PM New Zealand Daylight Time is cancelled as the threat has now passed.

Further information:

This is the last message via the National Warning System for this event.

Useful websites:

www.civildefence.govt.nz

Twitter @NZCivilDefence

Issued by:
Message authorised by Watch Leader, National Emergency Management Agency.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from National Emergency Management Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 