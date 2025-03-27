Police Hone In On Waiuku Offenders

Waiuku Police have identified offenders for some recent pesky offending occurring in the community this month.

This includes the large quantity of graffiti and two vehicles that had been putting the community at risk.

Sergeant Michael Robinson says a large quantity of graffiti went up on buildings between 6 and 8 March. “This tagging was occurring in the early hours over several mornings, which our team have been investigating,” he says.

“As a result, I can advise a search warrant was carried out locally this week, and we have now identified the young person responsible.”

This young person will be dealt with through the Youth Aid process.

Local Police have also impounded two vehicles seen doing skids on Waiuku’s main street on 12 March.

“These two vehicles were seen doing skids around the roundabout in wet conditions,” Sergeant Robinson says.

“It was idiotic behaviour that put other motorists using the road at the time at risk.”

Police have obtained search warrants and have since impounded both vehicles involved.

Sergeant Robinson says Police have now identified both drivers that were behind the wheel at the time.

They are being dealt with by Youth Aid as a result of this offending.

“I hope these results are a reminder to the Waiuku community that we are taking offending of this nature seriously, and we will continue to take action.”

© Scoop Media

