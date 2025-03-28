Serious Crash: SH2, Maungatāwhiri - Counties Manukau

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Maungatāwhiri this evening.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash, which has occurred near the Maramarua Golf Club.

It was first reported to Police at 4.24pm.

Two people are in a critical condition, with a third person in a serious condition.

Those in critical condition are due to be airlifted to hospital.

State Highway 2 is currently closed in both directions.

Diversions are due to be put in place, but we advise motorists to expect delays and to take an alternative route if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is being deployed to examine the scene.

