Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious Crash: SH2, Maungatāwhiri - Counties Manukau

Friday, 28 March 2025, 5:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Maungatāwhiri this evening.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash, which has occurred near the Maramarua Golf Club.

It was first reported to Police at 4.24pm.

Two people are in a critical condition, with a third person in a serious condition.

Those in critical condition are due to be airlifted to hospital.

State Highway 2 is currently closed in both directions.

Diversions are due to be put in place, but we advise motorists to expect delays and to take an alternative route if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is being deployed to examine the scene.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 