Name Release: Fatal Crash, Naenae

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash in Naenae on Thursday 27 March.

She was 60-year-old Vanessa Rithia Houpapa, of Naenae.

Police extend our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

A 25-year-old woman is due to reappear in the Hutt Valley District Court on 29 April, charged with excess breath alcohol causing injury and excess breath alcohol causing death.

