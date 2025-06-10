Bike Projects Help Cut Wellington’s Emissions

Two innovative projects are helping Wellington City reduce carbon emissions by expanding access to bikes for children, low-income households, businesses, and riders with disabilities.

Supported by Wellington City Council’s Climate and Sustainability Fund, Switched on Bikes and EkeRua ReBicycle are increasing the diversity of people using the city’s expanding bike network while diverting old bikes from landfills through recycling.

“Our overall mission is to provide low-carbon options for commuters in Wellington and the Council funding has enabled us to offer access to a wide variety of people,” says Ryan O’Connell, owner of Switched on Bikes.

Through the company’s Kids Bike Library, 20 children – aged 18 months to 13 years – currently have bikes on free, long-term loan. Kids can use the bikes for as long as they need them, and the company regularly services these bikes to ensure they are safe to ride.

Ryan says the long-term borrowing programme has been such a hit that they now have a waitlist.

Low-income households can lease electric bikes from Switched on Bikes for a subsidised weekly fee of $16. Borrowers use the bikes to commute to work, go to university, or simply navigate the city. Each bike comes with a free helmet, rear pack, and GPS tracking.

Switched on Bikes also offers businesses a four-week free trial of their electric cargo bikes, which can be fitted with specialised trailers. Businesses delivering everything from groceries to coffee or providing gardening services could take advantage of the trial.

“It’s our way of encouraging more businesses to consider low-carbon options,” says Ryan.

But the true game-changer is the company’s electric three-wheeled recumbent trike, which makes cycling accessible for those who are unable to ride a conventional bicycle due to disability or balancing issues.

Riders benefit from a semi-reclined position, spreading their weight evenly and virtually eliminating the risk of tipping over or falling. The trike is manoeuvred with either pedals or a throttle, and both seat height and length are adjustable.

“It would never have even occurred to me that getting to work this way was an option. The recumbent trike and the bike network combined make commuting under my own steam an option,” says Tom, who recently trialled the recumbent trike.

“It would give me greater independence and support my health – and the planet’s – in the long term.”

Like Switched on Bikes, EkeRua ReBicycle is focused on expanding bike access for transport, recreation, and health, particularly for under-represented groups.

In the past five months alone, EkeRua’s team has diverted from landfills, repaired, and returned nearly 160 bikes to the community, says Project Manager Arthur Price.

EkeRua, a charitable community organisation, prioritises individuals referred by charities and social services for its free bike waiting list. They also host a monthly “bike matching night,” where bikes are distributed for free, by koha (donation), or for sale, depending on the recipient’s needs and income.

Skilled volunteers service and check each bike. Components like cabling, chains, and brake pads are replaced with new ones where necessary. EkeRua further supports riders by providing lights, helmets, and locks, and offers ongoing assistance with bike maintenance and repair.

Funding from the Council’s Climate and Sustainability Fund also enables EkeRua to run community workshops in Newtown and Strathmore, where they re-purpose bikes for the community and train aspiring bike mechanics. Over 110 individuals have already participated in their evening bicycle mechanics courses, including a more intensive course spanning 20 hours over 10 weeks.

“Knowing what each part is and how it’s meant to look gives me so much confidence when I’m trying to figure out what’s wrong with my bike,” says one participant. “And I know some quick fixes now.”

The Council’s $250,000 Climate and Sustainability Fund supports communities and businesses in Wellington City to undertake climate action. Applications for funding opened on 2 June and close on 8 July 2025.

“This initiative is a vital part of our commitment to a greener, more resilient future, empowering communities and grassroots organisations to drive the impactful climate action our city needs,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“We’ve seen incredible results from previous recipients, and I’m excited to see the next wave of projects that will help us reduce emissions and enhance our city’s environment,” adds Mayor Whanau.

Transport accounts for 56.2 per cent of Wellington City’s carbon emissions, with on-road petrol and diesel use accounting for 33.4 per cent of total emissions.

