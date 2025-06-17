Rider And Witnesses Sought Following Crash On Edmund Road, Rotorua OnSunday

Police are seeking witnesses to the events leading up to a crash on Edmund Road, Rotorua on Sunday 15 June at about 2.15pm at a designated pedestrian crossing.

Rotorua Police is investigating after a motorcyclist overtook a stationary vehicle waiting for a pedestrian to cross, and then struck the pedestrian who was on the crossing at the time.

The rider then performed a U-turn, rode back towards the crossing, but did not stop or check on the victim. The rider then fled the scene.

The 24-year-old sight and hearing-impaired victim was injured and flown to Waikato Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Wilkinson of the Rotorua Police is calling on any witnesses to come forward.

“Police have a large team who are currently in the early stages of gathering evidence surrounding the circumstances of the crash, and what led to it happening,” he says.

“Police have obtained CCTV footage of the motorcycle shortly after the crash showing the motorcycle turning left onto Clayton Road and travelling in the direction of Gem Street.

“We would like the rider to do the right thing - come forward and speak to us about what happened.

Someone will know who this rider is and police are appealing to those people to act on their conscience and contact us.

The family of the injured man are understandably upset about this incident and are urging people to come forward.

Police are wanting to hear from any other witnesses to the crash, and we ask them to contact us as soon as possible,” Detective Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says.

We are appealing to anyone who recognises the motorcycle and or the rider pictured to come forward to Police online or call 105 using the file reference number 250615/1168.

