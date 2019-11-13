Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Union Kaumātua calls for Iwi involvement in Go Bus dispute

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 1:42 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

FIRST Union Kaumātua Syd Keepa is calling on Ngāi Tahu and Tainui, co-owners of Go Bus, to intervene in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions that saw bus drivers beginning a full strike in South Auckland this morning, FIRST Union said today.

"Ngāi Tahu and Tainui need to be aware that as the owners of Go Bus, they are making their own iwi members worse off by allowing this anti-worker behaviour from the managers they employ," said Syd Keepa, FIRST Union Kaumātua.

"I’ve spoken to bus drivers this morning who are bitterly disappointed that their own iwi are letting Go Bus get away with fighting so hard against legitimate attempts to bargain from FIRST Union."

This morning’s strike action follows a month in which bus drivers have held partial strikes, offered free fares and repeatedly attempted to bargain with Go Bus, who yesterday declined an offer from MBIE to attend mediated bargaining. A full 24-hour withdrawal of labour began at the East Tamaki and Mangere/Airport depots this morning, and striking drivers were met with a significant police presence upon arriving at 4am.

"Auckland Transport have got an important role to play in this too - they’re happy to have cops lining up outside a bus depot when workers are going on strike, but they’re letting their own bus operators get away with underpaying drivers and then persecuting union members for organising together," said Mr Keepa.

"A happy workforce is a productive one, and it’s going to be difficult to recruit and retain skilled bus drivers when they’re not being paid properly for the job and their managers are behaving like dictators - it’s easy to see why there’s a shortage of bus drivers in Auckland."

"I want to call on Ngāi Tahu and Tainui to step in and say enough is enough: iwi is about community, and you have a responsibility to your whānau as well as your bottom line."

Mr Keepa says this morning’s strike received strong public support and bus drivers are feeling vindicated and backed by their communities.

"I would love for iwi to have seen the reactions from people in Mangere this morning," said Mr Keepa. "Make no mistake: the public supports bus drivers getting fair wages and conditions."

"Go Bus want to drive a wedge between drivers and the community, which is extremely foolish because they are one and the same thing."

ENDS

© Scoop Media

FIRST Union

FIRST Union

Putting Workers First

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

Join FIRST Union today for higher pay, better conditions and more say at work.

Contact FIRST Union

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 