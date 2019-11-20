Silver Fern Farms retail packing changes for good

19 November 2019: Silver Fern Farms retail packaging is changing for good. Hitting shelves in New Zealand supermarkets over the coming weeks, the fresh new retail packaging will be instantly identifiable in a smart looking recyclable cardboard outer sleeve.

Group Marketing Manager, Nicola Johnston, says the packaging step change is an important signal to consumers that Silver Fern Farms has a focus on responsible use of resources and lowering its environmental impact.

“We want to do the right thing for our environment. Our consumers are also asking how we use plastic. They want to know we use it responsibly, so we have developed our recyclable cardboard sleeve, which will reduce plastic in our supply chain. The move to our new packaging shows that we have listened to our consumers; the new outer cardboard sleeve is sourced from sustainably managed forests and it is kerbside recyclable and biodegradable.”

“Through this change, we are keeping in step with our Sustainability goals. We have removed up to 50% of the plastic used to protect our retail range, and although this is only a start, it is an important signal to consumers that our business is focused on making material progress on our sustainability goals.”

All packaging changes have been introduced without compromising product food safety or shelf life and there is no change to the quality cuts inside. The company remains mindful of its responsibility to not contribute to the growing food waste issue, and the need to balance responsible plastic use with the highest regard for food safety. The new packaging continues to proudly position Silver Fern Farms premium quality products by standing out and improving shelf presence in a busy and expanding protein market.

As one of New Zealand’s most trusted brands, consumers see Silver Fern Farms as leaders in the red meat industry. Ms Johnston says, “Our consumers trust our products and are looking for more from our brand. With these customers in mind, Silver Fern Farms has introduced two new cuts this summer season to lead discerning consumers to more delicious dining experiences; Beef Brisket and Venison Tri-Tip Grill Steaks.”

“With the confidence our customers have in our premium product range, the new offerings will encourage them to build on their previous experience and extend their culinary boundaries. The Venison Tri-Tip is a perfect new grilling steak option that will provide a real point of difference when entertaining; and the Beef Brisket with spice rub included is perfectly aligned to the southern US-style slow-cook barbecue trend that kiwi foodies are starting to embrace.”

“Silver Fern Farms believes quality matters in every cut; in the quality of the cuts themselves, and the quality of the consumer experience. Our retail packs stylishly share our grass-fed story and present our vision to our customers to become the world’s most successful and sustainable red meat company. Delicious Starts Here.”





© Scoop Media

