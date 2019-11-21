Happy Cow Milk aims to raise up to $400k

Canterbury-based dairy company, Happy Cow Milk, is developing a ‘milk factory in a box’ which aims to solve an enduring dilemma for environmentally-conscious farmers: how to farm and distribute milk ethically and sustainably while still making a profit. The ‘milk factory in a box’ will allow a 100% packaging-free way to farm dairy.

“We hope to transform the dairy industry in New Zealand and around the world.” says founder Glen Herud.

Glen hopes to raise the funds needed to develop his milk factory in a box through the equity crowdfunding platform, PledgeMe. Happy Cow Milk launched the campaign to its close supporters on Wednesday the 20th, and publicly on the 21st of November, 2019. Happy Cow Milk aims to raise up to $400,000.

The new device will allow on-farm pasteurisation and cooling and direct transport from the farm to cafes and retailers.

As customers refill their own reusable bottles and the cafes use a dispensary unit, the system is 100% packaging free. The model is more profitable for farmers and paves the way for more ethical production practices.

The milk factory in a box is expected by Happy Cow Milk to have far-reaching, positive impacts for the environment, for livestock, and for farming communities.

“Happy Cow Milk’s new product will enable more ethical and sustainable farming practices,'' says Anna Guenther, Founder of PledgeMe, “and that is something we can really get behind as an impact-focused organisation.”

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on November 21st. To view Happy Cow Milk’s equity crowdfunding campaign, business plan, and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

