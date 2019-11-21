Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Happy Cow Milk aims to raise up to $400k

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Happy Cow Milk

Canterbury-based dairy company, Happy Cow Milk, is developing a ‘milk factory in a box’ which aims to solve an enduring dilemma for environmentally-conscious farmers: how to farm and distribute milk ethically and sustainably while still making a profit. The ‘milk factory in a box’ will allow a 100% packaging-free way to farm dairy.

“We hope to transform the dairy industry in New Zealand and around the world.” says founder Glen Herud.

Glen hopes to raise the funds needed to develop his milk factory in a box through the equity crowdfunding platform, PledgeMe. Happy Cow Milk launched the campaign to its close supporters on Wednesday the 20th, and publicly on the 21st of November, 2019. Happy Cow Milk aims to raise up to $400,000.

The new device will allow on-farm pasteurisation and cooling and direct transport from the farm to cafes and retailers.

As customers refill their own reusable bottles and the cafes use a dispensary unit, the system is 100% packaging free. The model is more profitable for farmers and paves the way for more ethical production practices.

The milk factory in a box is expected by Happy Cow Milk to have far-reaching, positive impacts for the environment, for livestock, and for farming communities.

“Happy Cow Milk’s new product will enable more ethical and sustainable farming practices,'' says Anna Guenther, Founder of PledgeMe, “and that is something we can really get behind as an impact-focused organisation.”

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on November 21st. To view Happy Cow Milk’s equity crowdfunding campaign, business plan, and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Happy Cow Milk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 