Pescatore awarded two hats, announces revamp

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Brook Serene


Media Release
26 November 2019


PESCATORE AWARDED TWO HATS
Only Restaurant in Christchurch in the Cuisine Good Food Awards

Pescatore, the fine dining restaurant in The George has been awarded two hats in the Cuisine Good Food Awards today.

Chef de Cuisine, Andy Tranter is thrilled with this award and praises his team for their utmost professionalism and continued creativity in the kitchen by stating, “We are pleased to be recognized as the only restaurant in Christchurch that has been awarded two hats. And, receiving two hats two years in a row is significant for our diners, suppliers and us.”

“The two hats from the Cuisine Good Food Awards are well-deserved and demonstrates the skill and passion from Andy and his team in the kitchen as well as front of house staff that care for our guests,” explains Bruce Garrett, Managing Director of Brook Serene.

“Although this award celebrates and sets Pescatore apart for its focus on sustainability and sourcing fresh ingredients locally, the owners of The George have made the decision that Pescatore will close on 1 December so that a new signature restaurant will be developed to open in 2020,” continues Garrett
 
Pescatore will continue to be the highly awarded and enjoyed fine dining restaurant until the last meal is served on the evening of 30 November.
For details on the Cuisine Good Food Award, please visit
https://www.cuisine.co.nz/pescatore

Brook Serene curates boutique hotels including The George and Hotel Montreal in Christchurch, Hulbert House in Queenstown, the Regent in Rotorua and the Henley Hotel in Cambridge.


ends

