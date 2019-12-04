Celebrating TECNZ’s newest Life Member

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (TECNZ) awarded Peter Black, General Travel a Life Membership at the TECNZ Xmas Symposium event in Auckland today.

The TECNZ Life Membership is a special form of membership that recognisees an individual who displays exceptional long serving contribution and services to the Inbound industry. A TECNZ member who goes above and beyond the ordinary.

Peter entered the tourism industry 54 years ago (in 1965) where he begun working at Atlantic and Pacific Travel in Auckland. In partnership with a former colleague, he started General Travel New Zealand (formerly known as The Tour Company) in 1973, an inbound company for both the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Over the intervening decades, Peter has worked tirelessly and mostly behind the scenes to grow inbound tourism. He has excelled at growing a small start up business into a large family run partnership and is an advocate for industry issues. Peter’s relationships on and offshore, his way of doing business and care for all the General Travel staff as part of this family unit have endured through good times and bad to create a successful and sustainable business.

In recognition of Peter’s membership, fellow TECNZ Life Member, Blair Sheehy says “It is an honour to present Peter his TECNZ Life Member award today and highlight his exceptional contribution to the inbound and the tourism industry. A true leader who has provided continuous and exemplary years of support and personal time”.

TECNZ Chief Executive Judy Chen says “It is a true testament of what Peter has provided to TECNZ members and the wider industry. We are delighted to have gained significant and sustained engagement from Peter in regards to the inbound industry. Congratulations on receiving this accolade”.

The TECNZ Board would like to formally welcome Peter as a TECNZ Life Member and thanks to his extended contribution to TECNZ and the tourism industry.

