Frucor Suntory replaces entire sales fleet

Monday, 9 December 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: Frucor Suntory


In another demonstration of their absolute commitment to reducing emissions across their operations, Frucor Suntory has announced it will replace its entire sales vehicle fleet across Australia and New Zealand with hybrid electric vehicles.

The existing fleet of nearly 200 conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles will be retired by 2022, to be replaced with energy-efficient Toyota RAV4 GLX Hybrids, reducing harmful carbon emissions attributed to Frucor Suntory’s sales fleet by an estimated 13%.

The new fleet of hybrids features Toyota’s new Hybrid Synergy Technology, allowing savings of approximately 300 tonnes of emissions each year for the business.

Implementing a sustainable procurement strategy continues to be a priority for Frucor Suntory, and while this work rolls out across its packaging and vehicle fleet requirements, the company is looking to other measures to reduce environmental impacts and emissions.

Frucor Suntory is one of only a handful of Australian and New Zealand FMCG businesses independently accredited with a CEMARS (Certified Emissions Measurement and Reduction Scheme) certification. The globally recognised certification helps businesses establish verified quantities and origins of emissions.

As a result, the company is able to comprehensively track its carbon emissions, including where they originate, and therefore monitor impact from reduction measures.

Frucor Suntory Head of Sustainability Ben Walkley, believes the CEMARS certification has provided integrity to the stewardship of the company’s sustainability strategy, as well as providing a clear pathway for a continual improvement and review process.

“From the outset, our ambition was to take a long-term view of sustainability,” says Walkley. “We wanted to invest in a process that would meet our determination to play our part in supporting New Zealand’s path to carbon neutrality by 2050.

“Things like replacing our entire sales fleet with low-emissions vehicles not only help us to reduce our carbon footprint, they are also sound business decisions that help to reduce overall operating costs.”

