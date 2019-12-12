Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Primary Sector Council’s unification vision welcomed

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

Horticulture New Zealand welcomes the Primary Sector Council’s unification vision

Horticulture New Zealand



Horticulture New Zealand says the Primary Sector Council’s vision to align the food and fibre sector is the right one, because it will enable the sector and the Government to respond collectively to current and future challenges.

‘This is right for our sector as only by working together, will we respond successfully to consumer and government requirements,’ says HortNZ President, Barry O’Neil.

‘Consumers across the world are more and more interested in knowing exactly how the food they eat has been grown, harvested and transported. They also want to know that the environment has been well looked after, as have the people that have been involved in producing the food.

‘At the same time, governments are increasingly having a say over the way we grow, with compliance to ever-changing standards being challenging for many producers.

‘It’s within this context that it is critical that the food and fibre sector is aligned and has a clear vision of sustainable success. That way, we will be effective in responding to ongoing challenges, now and in the future.’

Barry says the concept of taiao - the ecosystem of land, water, air and life - that has been chosen to underpin the food and fibre sector’s transformation is inspirational.

‘At the same time, Taiao embodies how New Zealand’s horticulture sector operates.’

Horticulture New Zealand is looking forward to playing an active role on the establishment committee that will help set up the new peak body.

About Horticulture New Zealand

Horticulture New Zealand is an industry good organisation that represents the interests of approximately 5000 growers. The horticulture industry employs more than 60,000 people and exports to 128 markets. In 2018, the industry was valued at $5.87 billion.

For more information, please contact: HortNZ Communications Manager, Andrew Bristol on 021 021 62 021.

ENDS



