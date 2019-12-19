Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand gets ready for busiest day

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:39 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is gearing up for its busiest day of the year as customers in New Zealand and around the world make their way to their holiday destinations.

The airline is expecting to operate more than 600 flights across its network tomorrow as more than 60,000 customers head away for the holiday break – this is 20,000 more customers than last year’s busiest day on the airline’s network.

Air New Zealand General Manager Auckland Airports Todd Grace is advising travellers to allow additional time to get to and through the airport they are travelling from.

“Naturally airports are going to be much busier than usual so we’re asking customers to be as patient as possible as our staff both on the ground and in the air work to get everyone to their holiday destination.

“Customers are also encouraged to take out travel insurance so they’re covered in any unexpected situation and to sign up to Air New Zealand’s Travel Alerts service in case we need to make contact with them in the event of any travel disruption.”

Air New Zealand’s busiest route will be Auckland-Christchurch on Friday 20 December.

The airline is also calling on customers to show respect to each other and airline staff over the busy summer season.

Air New Zealand has issued a record number of warning letters and travel bans to customers this year.

“Sadly, we have seen an increase in the number of customers behaving inappropriately to each other or toward our staff. This has included verbal and physical abuse. We’re also seeing more instances of customers trying to overindulge in alcohol in lounges or in-flight. The upshot of the poor behavior is that we have issued 15 percent more warning letters to customers this year and seen a 60 percent lift in the number of customers who have been banned from travel on the airline for between one and five years,” says Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer David Morgan.

“We want all our customers to have an enjoyable experience and won’t tolerate poor behavior toward each other or our staff, who try to go the extra mile to deliver a world-class uniquely Kiwi experience.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 